The Colorado Eagles have announced that the team will be donning new home and away jerseys for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The design was guided by a desire to connect at a greater level with the Eagles NHL affiliate in the Colorado Avalanche, while at the same time holding true to the identity and heritage of the Colorado Eagles.

"We feel that this new look will paint a picture of an incredible tradition that has been made even stronger through a robust, winning partnership with the Avalanche," said Eagles president and general manager Chris Stewart. Both sweaters incorporate the bold new "Colorado Sky" theme that features a proud salute toward the Avalanche, while also showcasing the speed and intensity of Eagles hockey.

