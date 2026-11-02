From Sweden to the States: Gustav Stjernberg’s Journey to the AHL

By Emily Downs

Transitioning from college to professional hockey is never an easy task, but a transition from Swedish to American hockey is even trickier. Gustav Stjernberg has experienced a lot of change in his hockey career, but his initial decision to leave his hometown in Sweden to come play hockey in America couldn’t have worked out better.

Playing only 11 regular season games with the Eagles last season, Stjernberg is “still looking” for his most memorable moment of playing AHL hockey as he heads into his first full professional season.

His first taste of hockey in the U.S. came from the United States Hockey League, where he played for the Des Moines Buccaneers for the 2022-23 season. He then spent three seasons at Bowling Green University and represented the school as an alternate captain during his third year.

Stjernberg said that Bowling Green “100%” helped him with the transition from European to American hockey.

“I definitely will say it was a little uncomfortable for me at first with the smaller rink, but I felt like during my years there, I definitely got a feel for it. It feels way better now,” Stjernberg said.

When asked about the biggest difference between the two brands of hockey, Stjernberg said, “I would say the pace is probably the biggest difference. Because the ice is smaller, the pace is way faster. You have less time with the puck and it's not as controlled as it is back home, it's more ‘get the puck deep and get to work.”

“There’s less time with the puck, but then I also like it because I'm a physical player and it helps me in my game with my physicality because the guys can't cut back and so forth.”

Stjernberg said that some veterans are assisting him in getting situated and helping him learn about some specific differences, but no one warned him about the fighting strap on his jersey. In his first AHL game, Stjernberg didn’t hook the fighting strap of his jersey to his breezers, which resulted in his jersey coming off during a fight. He was given a 10-minute misconduct because of that oversight, while his opponent, John Hayden of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, only received 5 minutes for fighting.

“In college, we don't do fighting straps, so that was a new thing for me. Unfortunately, nobody told me about it… nobody warned me,” Stjernberg said.

Despite the misconduct, Stjernberg embraces the opportunity to fight in the AHL. In Sweden and college, it is not allowed, so being able to fight was a huge bonus.

“I would say it's way more physical here. Obviously, back home, you cannot fight, and with the smaller ice here, it's definitely more hitting and guys are more physical, which I love,” Stjernberg said.

While there is no bad blood, Stjernberg is excited for the Eagles to play against the Coachella Valley Firebirds and more specifically, the player who pulled off his jersey, forward John Hayden.

Stjernberg said, “At the next game he told me I owe him one, so if he wants one, I'm game.”